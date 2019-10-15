Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Brad Kooima of Kooima, Kooima & Varilek Trading

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-414019 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Susan Littlefield | October 15, 2019
Higher cattle & hogs for a Monday.  Second week in a row had cash cattle develop on a Saturday.  Is this a new trend?  Market higher pulling from Saturday sales.  China & U.S. working on a deal-but wanting to work on more items.  Significant round of fund buying, chart that has turned up.  Feb cattle got above the summer highs.  Low open interest.  Had a big move-careful it’s a $17 rally-cattle are overbought.  Hogs-cash hogs can still go higher.  Significant business done with China.  December hogs-Brad shares his thoughts.  Grains-lack of crop maturity.  Train wreck trying to get this crop out of the ground.  China’s come back comment effecting the grain markets.  Bullish both corn & beans.

