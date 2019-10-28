Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Darin Fessler of Lakefront Futures

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-416940 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Susan Littlefield | October 28, 2019
Image courtesy of UNL Cropwatch

Lower corn & beans while soybeans were higher.  Lackluster trade, currency issues with Brazil.  Yield loss is visible in North Dakota.   Harvest progress…upcoming weather system.  Corn plan lacks direction.  Quiet cattle market after Friday’s cattle on feed report.

