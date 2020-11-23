Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Mike Zuzolo

Grains and livestock start a holiday shortened week well within the green. South American weather is still dry and demand looks strong. These fundamentals continue to feed the soybean bulls. With continued strength in the soybeans the broader grain complex is moving higher with positive sentiment. Mike Zuzolo joins the Fontanelle Final Bell on Monday and outlines what can continue to support these bullish fundamentals. Zuzolo also highlights what data could swing the market to sell into current overbought signals.

Zuzolo also breaks down what farmers and ranchers should be watching in the energy market. 2021 already holds a lot of unknowns that could impact energy production and demand. Therefore ag producers need to be aware of their fuel needs and how they can address that risk.

The Fontanelle Final Bell ends on a livestock note with discussion on how protein demand could be different this holiday season.

