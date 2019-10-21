class="post-template-default single single-post postid-415430 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sam Hudson of Cornbelt Marketing | KRVN Radio

Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sam Hudson of Cornbelt Marketing

BY Susan Littlefield | October 21, 2019
Home News Agricultural News
Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sam Hudson of Cornbelt Marketing
RRN photo

Slowest news day in markets today-which the market reflected.  Spread between South America & U.S. prices.  Export numbers from the U.S.  Weather still being talked about = more rain then anything else.  Weekly Crop Progress.  Wheat movement on the market.  Livestock market was relatively quiet as well.  Cold Storage report due out tomorrow.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments