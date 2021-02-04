More farmers plan to get COVID-19 vaccine

A question in the Purdue/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer finds more farmers say they will get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ag Economy Barometer for January, released this week, finds producers’ attitudes about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine have shifted since the fall, with nearly six out of ten producers, 58 percent, planning to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Just 24 percent of producers said the same in October of last year. Still, 28 percent of farmers say they will not get the vaccine, compared with 37 percent in October.

The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted from January 18-22, 2021.

Last month, the Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor reported three in ten people in rural areas say they will “definitely get” the vaccine, compared to four in ten people in urban areas and suburban areas.