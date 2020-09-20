Nance County becomes 50th Livestock Friendly County

Nance County is the 50th county in Nebraska to be designated as a Livestock Friendly County (LFC), announced by Governor Pete Ricketts on Friday.

“By requesting and receiving Nebraska’s Livestock Friendly County designation, the people of Nance County are encouraging livestock growth, showing their support for Nebraska ag, and expanding local career opportunities in agriculture,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Congratulations to Nance County on being named Nebraska’s 50th Livestock Friendly County.”

In 2017, Nance County had approximately $155 million in agriculture receipts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent census of agriculture. Livestock sales accounted for 52% of total value, equivalent to $80 million. Cattle, calves and hogs are the major livestock in the county. Crop production accounted for 48% of total value, equivalent to $75 million. Major crops raised in Nance County include corn and soybeans.

“Nance County is home to around 375 farms and many other businesses with direct ties to agriculture,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “With the LFC designation, the people of Nance County are showing everyone that they are open for agri-business.”

The complete list is on NDA’s website at: nda.nebraska.gov/promotion/livestock_friendly.