NASCAR race to promote beef in February

Beef producers will have a new opportunity to promote their product in February of 2021 with the help of NASCAR.

Clay Burtrum, vice chair of the Federation of State Beef Councils, said the “Beef It’s What’s for Dinner” 300 will be held on Saturday, February 13, at the Daytona International Speedway.

“This is the big race of the year,” said Burtrum. “Most sporting events have their finale at the end of the year, but not NASCAR. This is the big deal.”

Burtrum said the event, which is expected to draw a large TV and radio audience, is dedicated to the farmers, ranchers, truckers and others involved in the beef industry.

The “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner” race in Daytona, Florida, is scheduled to take place one day before the iconic Daytona 500, which is the biggest race of the season in NASCAR.