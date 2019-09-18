NASS releases 2017 Census of Agriculture Zip Code Tabulations

WASHINGTON, District of Columbia–The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) released 2017 Census of Agriculture data tabulated by zip code. The zip code tabulations are available through Quick Stats , NASS’ online data query tool.

“Used by producers, community leaders, researchers, and many others in support of agriculture, the zip code tabulation provides yet another entry point to the vast amount of Census data,” said Agricultural Statistics Board Chair Joseph Parsons.

Data summaries are also available at the national, state, county, congressional district, watershed, and American Indian reservation level at www.nass.usda.gov/AgCensus . Still to be released are the Race, Ethnicity, and Gender Profiles on October 1.

Other products to expect this summer and fall include state-specific Census blogs showcased on www.usda.gov and additional Census Highlights publications found on the NASS website. Notifications of when these products are available are announced @USDA__NASS on Twitter. In addition to these products, special tabulations of data may be requested on the NASS website, if needed.