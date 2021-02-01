National Farm Machinery Show postponed to 2022

The National Farm Machinery Show and Championship Tractor Pull will be moving to February 16-19, 2022.

Despite initially planning to continue the shows in March, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 has led show management to make the decision to postpone events until next year.

“The health and safety of our guests, exhibitors, and coworkers is our highest priority and unfortunately the best way to keep them safe is to postpone the show,” says David Beck, the President and CEO of Kentucky Venues.

The National Farm Machinery Show is held every year at the Kentucky Exposition Center and is the largest indoor farm show in the country.

It consists of 12 million square feet of sold-out exhibit space. The show is a key player in the global agriculture industry featuring the most comprehensive display of equipment, services, and technology.

The Championship Tractor Pull held in conjunction with the farm show draws more than 70,000 fans in person and online from around the world.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2022,” Beck says. “We’ll take the lessons learned in 2020 and 2021 and plan a comprehensive show with relevant seminars and educational content alongside the newest in state-of-the-art farm equipment.”