Nebraska’s National FFA officer candidate advances to final phase of election process

The National FFA officer candidate from Nebraska has advanced to the final phase of the election process.

Weston Svoboda was the Nebraska FFA Vice President for the 2019-2020 school year. After a series of virtual interviews, Svoboda, along with 21 other candidates, was selected to advance in the process.

Originally from the Burwell FFA Chapter, Svoboda was one of 38 candidates who began the election process.

The 2020-21 National FFA Officer Team will be announced during Session 6 of the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo, which is being held virtually this year.

Session 6 is on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. All sessions can be viewed at FFA.org.

The 22 candidates are as follows:

Kailee Zimmerman – Arizona

Anna Mathis – Arkansas

David Lopez – California

Artha Jonassaint – Florida

Doster Harper – Georgia

Katelyn Hettinga – Idaho

Miriam Hoffman – Illinois

Noah Berning – Indiana

Abby Goins – Kansas

Gracie Staude – Kentucky

Sara Toal – Louisiana

Madilyn Smith – Minnesota

Paxton Dahmer – Missouri

Weston Svoboda – Nebraska

Jamie Specca – New Jersey

Billie Lentz – North Dakota

Madelyn Gerken – Oklahoma

Josiah Cruikshank – Oregon

Jacob Kinzer – Pennsylvania

Calvin Morgan – Texas

Abbie Dorhauer – Washington

Trevor Swiger – West Virginia