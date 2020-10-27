Nebraska’s National FFA officer candidate advances to final phase of election process

The National FFA officer candidate from Nebraska has advanced to the final phase of the election process.
Weston Svoboda was the Nebraska FFA Vice President for the 2019-2020 school year. After a series of virtual interviews, Svoboda, along with 21 other candidates, was selected to advance in the process.
Originally from the Burwell FFA Chapter, Svoboda was one of 38 candidates who began the election process.
The 2020-21 National FFA Officer Team will be announced during Session 6 of the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo, which is being held virtually this year.
Session 6 is on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. All sessions can be viewed at FFA.org.
The 22 candidates are as follows:
Kailee Zimmerman – Arizona
Anna Mathis – Arkansas
David Lopez – California
Artha Jonassaint – Florida
Doster Harper – Georgia
Katelyn Hettinga – Idaho
Miriam Hoffman – Illinois
Noah Berning – Indiana
Abby Goins – Kansas
Gracie Staude – Kentucky
Sara Toal – Louisiana
Madilyn Smith – Minnesota
Paxton Dahmer – Missouri
Weston Svoboda – Nebraska
Jamie Specca – New Jersey
Billie Lentz – North Dakota
Madelyn Gerken – Oklahoma
Josiah Cruikshank – Oregon
Jacob Kinzer – Pennsylvania
Calvin Morgan – Texas
Abbie Dorhauer – Washington
Trevor Swiger – West Virginia