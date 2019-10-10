NAWG Hires New Government Relations Representative

Washington, D.C. (October 10, 2019) – On October 10, 2019 NAWG Chief Executive Officer Chandler Goule announced that Jake Westlin will be joining the staff of the National Association of Wheat Growers as their Government Relations Representative. In this role, Westlin will be responsible for supporting the policy team and providing key research on NAWG’s policy priorities.

“Jake’s background and expertise in ag policy will be instrumental in helping NAWG reach and educate key congressional leaders and staff on the Association’s top priorities,” Goule said. “I’m looking forward to having him on board and joining the NAWG team.”

“I am delighted to be joining NAWG and working with its incredible policy team to advance wheat growers’ interest in our nation’s capital,” stated Westlin. “It is an important time for growers in Washington, and I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and advocating on behalf of the wheat family.”

Westlin comes to NAWG with experience on Capitol Hill, from interning for former U.S. Senator Conrad and being a Legislative Correspondent and Legislative Aide to former U.S. Senator Heitkamp, Westlin brings a fundamental understanding of the Hill to NAWG. From his time at Forbes Tate Partners as a research and policy analyst he has an extensive background in agriculture, public lands, as well as food and nutrition policy. Westlin received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND.