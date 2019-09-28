NCBA claims OCM/HSUS running smear campaign

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has said the Organization for Competitive Markets is using half-truths and smear tactics to pit beef producers against each other.

The association said it’s clear that the Humane Society of the U.S. has taught the OCM staff some tricks to help them tear apart the beef industry from the inside. It’s no coincidence that they’ve chosen to do so at a time when the industry is struggling with market-related challenges and producer unrest to fire their latest shots.

The NCBA points out that the OCM and HSUS would like farmers to think that the industry is weak when, in reality, the demand for beef is strong. That demand has been climbing for many years in both the United States and overseas. Much of that increasing strength comes from programs that are funded by the Beef Checkoff. HSUS opposes growth because they are against the consumption of animal products.

The NCBA said HSUS and the OCM are organizing and funding an ongoing smear campaign. Discrediting the beef checkoff and the work done by contracting organizations allows the Humane Society, the OCM, and R-CALF to build up their membership numbers.

The NCBA noted division within the beef industry serves no one but the industry’s adversaries.