NCBA Opens 2020 Cattle Industry Convention Registration

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association recently opened registration and housing for the 2020 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show.

NCBA encourages attendees to register early, as convenient housing will fill quickly. The event, held in San Antonio, Texas February 5-7, 2020, includes annual meetings of NCBA, the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, American National CattleWomen, CattleFax and the National Cattlemen’s Foundation.

U.S. astronaut and retired U.S. Navy Captain Scott Kelly will share his lessons from space during the Opening General Session, and other noted speakers will be on hand to inform, energize and motivate audiences.

The convention will again be preceded by 27th annual Cattlemen’s College, which is famous for sessions that can help generate high returns for cattle operations.

NCBA President Jennifer Houston of Tennessee says the convention represents an important annual get-together for cattlemen and women from around the country, adding “there are valuable education, information, entertainment and engagement opportunities” at the event. To register and secure housing, visit www.beefusa.org.