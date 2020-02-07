NCBA President reflects on challenges, victories from 2019

The 2020 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show will wrap up later today.

The end of the convention signals the end of the tenure for another President of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Tennessee native Jennifer Houston served the organization over the past year as President.

Houston citied alternative protein products and the Tyson beef plant fire in Kansas as two of the challenges the organization faced over the past year.

She says there were also numerous wins for beef producers, like seeing trade deals signed and regulatory reform passed.

Hear more from Houston in this video report from San Antonio, Texas.

Marty Smith, a rancher and attorney from Florida, will serve as the 2020 President.