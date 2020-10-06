(AUDIO) NCGA welcomes Ohio farmer as new president

The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) welcomed a new president on October 1, 2020.

John Linder of Edison, Ohio, now serves as the NCGA president. He succeeds Kevin Ross, a farmer from Minden, Iowa.

During a virtual meet-and-greet with Linder, he shared about his background and voiced his thoughts on issues faced by corn growers, including the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS) and the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) payments.

Regarding the RFS, Linder said he’s had good communication with the Environmental Protection Agency and EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

“I’m pleasantly impressed,” said Linder. “They are open to our conversations and our dialogue.”

Linder added that he has met with Wheeler on multiple occasions, with another meeting planned for later this month.

In addition, Linder discussed the CFAP payments, saying that despite current circumstances, NCGA has done a good job so far of ensuring that grower leaders are making decisions and creating tools for a safety net.

“I don’t believe that there’s any amount of dollar that could make farmers whole, that you could actually justify Congress coming up with,” he said.

As for his time as president, Linder said he’s looking forward to meeting face-to-face with the nation’s corn growers and providing opportunities for the board to interact with producers.

Linder, along with his brother, Mike, and wife, Cheryl, runs a fifth-generation farm raising corn, soybeans, soft red winter wheat and soybeans for seed in central Ohio. In addition to traditional row crop farming, he also has livestock experience.