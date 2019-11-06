class="post-template-default single single-post postid-418939 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
NDA announces Ag Youth Council members, Perdue leads trade mission to Mexico – Ag News Update (11/6/19)

November 6, 2019
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) today announced its selection of the 2019-2020 Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC).

Good Wednesday morning!  A chilly start to November 6th.  As of 7:00 AM, it is 31° in Scottsbluff, 25° in Grant and 36° in Nebraska City.  Click here for the full weather forecast.

Here’s the agriculture news update from the Rural Radio Network:

Stories:

NAYC is entering its 49th year with the installation of this Council. Throughout the year, NAYC members coordinate and participate in a wide range of activities and events that focus on agriculture.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will lead a trade mission to Mexico November 6-8 to forge new opportunities with U.S. agriculture’s largest bilateral trading partner and second-largest export market.

