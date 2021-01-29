NDA asking students to enter annual poster contest highlighting NE agriculture

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is asking students to enter its annual poster contest highlighting the state’s number one industry: agriculture.

This year’s theme, “Nebraska Agriculture: Straight from the

Good Life,” promotes agricultural products grown, raised and/or made in Nebraska. NDA’s poster contest is open to all Nebraska students (public, private and home school) in first through sixth grades.

NDA’s poster contest is divided into three age categories: first and second grade students; third and fourth grade students; and fifth and sixth grade students, in any Nebraska public, private or home school.

Entries must be received at NDA’s office by the March 1, 2021, deadline. NDA will announce the winners of this year’s poster contest during National Ag Week, March 21-27, 2021. National Ag Week highlights the diversity of agriculture and celebrates the food, feed and fuel that farmers and ranchers provide every day.

NDA will feature winning entries from this year’s poster contest

on its website and in promotional materials and publications.

Poster contest rules and official entry forms are available online at nda.nebraska.gov/kids.