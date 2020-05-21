NDA Provides Guidance for Restricted Fair Openings & Livestock Shows/Events to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced a new Directed Health Measure (DHM) that will take effect on June 1, 2020 to continue to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

The DMH provides guidance including requirements that must be met for gatherings at fairgrounds and activities commonly hosted as part of county fairs.

In accordance with the DHM, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA), in cooperation with representatives of the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers, the Nebraska State Fair, Nebraska Extension, Nebraska FFA and several local health departments has created guidance documents for county fair officials and livestock show managers to utilize as they work to determine what their event may look like in 2020.

“The county fair and livestock show season is going to look different this year,” said NDA Communications Director Christin Kamm. “As the mother of a 4-Her, I understand the fear and concern that livestock families have been experiencing this spring. The hope of the committee is that these guidelines will allow for portions of the county fairs and livestock shows to continue, in a modified fashion.”

According to the NDA guidance, the decision to move forward or not, with a county fair or livestock event, will be decided at the local level.

The guidance documents can be found on the NDA COVID-19 website (www.nda.nebraska.gov/COVID19). In the event of changes to the current DHM or additional statewide restrictions or relaxations, the guidance documents will be updated. Therefore, event organizers are encouraged to frequently check NDAs website and NDA social media accounts for the most current information.