NDA’S specialty crop grant proposals due Jan. 31

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is seeking proposals for projects designed to strengthen the specialty crops industry in Nebraska (i.e. fruits, vegetables, nuts, honey). NDA administers the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP), which is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The deadline for submitting proposals is Jan. 31, 2021.

“Nebraska’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program supports the research, development and marketing of specialty crops in the state,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “Through the years, we’ve seen many unique and creative projects that have helped producers and consumers alike. One common theme found in all the projects is that specialty crops add value and variety to Nebraska agriculture.”

For the 2021 SCBG program, NDA anticipates approximately $700,000 will be available to fund new projects. Producers, organizations and associations, as well as state and local agencies, educational groups and other specialty crops stakeholders are eligible to apply.

Last fall, several organizations in Nebraska received more than $800,000 in USDA grants. This year’s proposals will be reviewed and scored using select criteria. Applicants who make it through the first round will be asked to submit additional information. NDA and USDA will announce the projects receiving funding in the fall.

Instructions for submitting a proposal, proposal applications, performance measures and program guidelines are available on NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/promotion/scbgp/index.html. All proposals should be saved as a Microsoft Word .docx file and sent electronically to casey.foster@nebraska.gov by the Jan. 31 deadline.

For additional information, contact SCBG Program Manager Casey Foster at 402-471-4876, or by the email listed above. To view a comprehensive list of eligible specialty crops and examples of projects funded, visit USDA’s website at ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp.