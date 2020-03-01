NE Extension Survey for Beginning Female Farmers & Ranchers

Nebraska Extension is committed to providing quality services for Nebraska agricultural producers. They are asking for your help to let them know how they can better serve the needs of beginning female farmers and ranchers in Nebraska. If you will spend just 15 minutes of your time to complete the survey, they will have information that can be used to deliver high-quality programs.

The USDA defines beginning farmers or ranchers as someone with 10 years or less of active farming/ranching as the principal operator.

In order to gather all of the information needed, we welcome and encourage service providers, established farmers, and industry providers to complete the survey. Your individual responses are confidential. To thank you for completing the survey and as a thank you for your time we are giving away Women in Agriculture tote bags. A total of 30 bags will be awarded, selected at random from the completed surveys.

Take the survey here… https://ssp.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6D67QEpyBsaWIM5.

Thank you for taking the time to complete this survey and assist Nebraska Extension in programming efforts to help beginning farmers and ranchers in Nebraska.