NE Extension webinar to cover tax law changes for farm and ranch

Nebraska Extension will present a webinar on tax law changes pertinent to agriculture over the last year on Thursday Dec 10th at noon.

As farmers and ranchers prepare to file 2020 taxes, updates to tax law are important to be aware of. The webinar will provide a summary of these changes, including many new considerations under the CARES act, and discuss how they impact tax returns for the year.

It will be presented by Tina Barrett, director of Nebraska Farm Business, Inc., which provides financial analysis, business planning and tax services to over 400 farm and ranch businesses across the state.

The webinar is presented as part of the Agricultural Economics Extension Farm and Ranch Management weekly series.

Registration is free at farm.unl.edu/webinars.