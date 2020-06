The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, in collaboration with the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association, recently launched an online shop to reach consumers and spread information about Nebraska sorghum.

Executive Director Nate Blum said the initiative is aimed at increasing consumer awareness for sorghum. He also said proceeds will benefit the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association.

The site, called The Sorghum Army Outpost, features apparel, recipes, health information and more.

Click here to visit the site.