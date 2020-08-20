(VIDEO) Neb. Farm Bureau President discusses retirement, reflects on years as leader

On Monday, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson announced that he would not seek reelection in December.

Nelson, a farmer from Axtell, was elected president of the state’s largest farm organization in December of 2011.

“It’s never easy to leave something you love, but it’s time for my wife Elma and I to start a new chapter in our life together that provides more time for family, friends, and new adventures,” said Nelson. “It has been an honor to serve Farm Bureau members in this capacity and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity.”

He joined Bryce Doeschot of the Rural Radio Network in a video interview earlier this week to discuss the decision.