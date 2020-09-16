Nebraska ag groups ask EPA to re-register Dicamba products

A group of Nebraska agriculture organizations is urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to re-register over-the-top, post-emergence dicamba products.

Dicamba access and use is dependent on EPA re-labeling dicamba products, as legal action forced the EPA to vacate the label for several dicamba products this past summer.

The presidents of the Nebraska Agri-business Association, Nebraska Cooperative Council, Nebraska Corn Growers Association, Nebraska Farm Bureau, Nebraska Grain and Feed Association, and the Nebraska Soybean Association penned the letter to the head of the EPA.

The groups requested EPA issue new, simple, and understandable registrations for the dicamba products so farmers can appropriately plan for the coming year.