Nebraska Beef Council celebrates holidays with simple new TV commercial

Playing off the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. campaign from 2019, the Nebraska Beef Council is encouraging consumers to eat beef for the holidays with a new television commercial.

Last year, the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand put a new spin on the iconic Yule Log with a video of a holiday roast cooking over an open flame.

Dubbed the “Beef Drool Log”, the two-hour video on YouTube received nearly 90,000 views since it was posted. Other videos using the roast have garnered millions of views.

The Nebraska Beef Council took a page from the national brand and used the Drool Log in its own holiday promotion.

“We wanted to let the beef speak for its self,” said Adam Wegner, director of marketing with the Nebraska Beef Council. “It reflects the national Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. message.”

Wegner said the 30-second commercial is airing on a central Nebraska television station, which reaches into western Nebraska and the northern third of Kansas.