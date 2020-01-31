Nebraska Beef Council Director Call for Candidates

The Nebraska Beef Council is seeking candidates in 5 districts to serve on the board of directors in 2021. The volunteer directors represent beef producers’ checkoff collections and investments on the state, national and international levels. The board’s major responsibility is to oversee checkoff expenditures by determining promotion, research and education programs for checkoff investments. The term is four years and will begin on January 2, 2021.

Producers interested in becoming a beef council director are encouraged to visit with current and past directors to learn more about this valuable experience and its commitment.

Election packets are available beginning on February 1, 2020 and can be obtained by calling the NBC office at 800-421-5326. All candidate materials contained in the election packet must be completed and mailed to the third party office, postmarked by June 15, 2020.

Districts hosting an election in 2020:

District 1- Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Sioux

Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Sioux District 3- Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Thurston, Wayne

Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Thurston, Wayne District 5 – Buffalo, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Hall, Howard, Sherman, Valley

– Buffalo, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Hall, Howard, Sherman, Valley District 7- Butler, Cass, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Sarpy, Saunders, Washington, York

Butler, Cass, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Sarpy, Saunders, Washington, York District 9- Dawson, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps, Red Willow

For additional information, log onto www.nebeef.org or contact the Nebraska Beef Council office at 1-800-421-5326.