Nebraska Beef Council Invests in Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. Gather ‘Round the Drool Log Video

The Nebraska Beef Council is providing support to a delicious national beef video campaign this holiday season. Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. is releasing a new Beef Drool Log video that will add holiday flavor to workplaces, dinner parties, or nights at home with the family. Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. is managed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff.

The Beef Drool Log is a two-and-a-half-hour video featuring a Prime Rib Roast cooking on a rotisserie over an open flame. The video puts a tasty spin on the iconic Yule Log like only beef can. A full-length version is live on YouTube, and shorter versions will be promoted in holiday digital marketing efforts on Hulu, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

Holiday moviegoers will also have the opportunity to enjoy the Beef Drool Log in select movie theaters during the pre-show advertising in 10 states between November 22 and December 5. Nebraska Beef Council and eight other state beef councils are supporting the in-state theater promotions with funds from the fifty cents of the $1-per-head national Beef Checkoff collected in their states that they control. Throughout the country, 212 theaters with almost 2,700 screens will be participating in this test project.

The Drool Log will appear on over 60 screens in select theaters across Nebraska Nov. 22 to Dec. 5. Theater locations include Omaha, Council Bluffs, Nebraska City and Grand Island.

“This is a tremendous way for cattlemen and women in Nebraska to support a campaign that will have an impact on consumer demand for beef during the holidays,” said Adam Wegner, director of marketing for the Nebraska Beef Council. “Our partnership on this effort will be another step in showing that beef’s great taste and the eating experience it delivers are definitely ‘drool-worthy’ and can’t be copied or replaced. Consumers love the unique, delicious taste of beef, and seeing it on the big screen will be a reminder of that. The Drool Log will become an instant holiday favorite.”

The Beef Drool Log encourages consumers to gather around a beef roast for the holidays. It’s the latest video in the “Keep Sizzlin’” advertisement collection from Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. The original sizzle video, featuring a strip streak crackling and popping as it cooks in a cast-iron skillet, has been viewed more than 33 million times. Additional sizzle videos showcasing the popular beef preparation methods of smoking, stir-fry, sous vide, and grilling have more than 81 million views.