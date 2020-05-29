class="post-template-default single single-post postid-464354 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Nebraska ‘Beefs Up’ Beef Month | Friday Five | May 29, 2020 | KRVN Radio

Nebraska ‘Beefs Up’ Beef Month | Friday Five | May 29, 2020

BY Alex Voichoskie | May 29, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska ‘Beefs Up’ Beef Month | Friday Five | May 29, 2020

Beef Month may be coming to an end, but you can celebrate beef all summer long!

Nebraska has the top three beef cow counties in the U.S., including the nation’s No. 1 cow county – Cherry County, followed by Custer and Holt Counties.

Cattle also outnumber Nebraskans nearly 4 to 1, and there are about 20,000 beef cow operations in the state.

Plus, Nebraska ranks first in Beef Exports, and second in All Cattle and Calves, All Cattle on Feed, and Commercial Red Meat Production.

 

STORIES:

5) Beef Month for the Beef State

4) Beef Month is Un-Burger-Lievable

3) Steaks are High for Beef Month

2) United We Steak

1) Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: