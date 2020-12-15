Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation honors industry professionals, donors

During the 2020 Nebraska Cattlemen Annual Business Meeting, the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation (NCF) recognized three industry professionals and contributors virtually.

The Nebraska Range & Conservation Endowment award honors those professors or instructors that are providing cutting edge research and/or student instruction in a range management and conservation-related area.

This year the Foundation presented this $4,000 grant to Dr. Dirac Twidwell, Associate Professor and Rangeland Ecologist at the University of Nebraska. Dr. Twidwell’s program is known for its modern integration of the land grant mission and innovation across teaching, research, and extension. He is one of the leading global experts on the causes, consequences, and solutions of woody encroachment into rangelands and was most recently appointed as the Science Advisor for the USDA NRCS Central Region to tackle woody expansion and better conserve rangeland resources.

The Nebraska Beef Industry Endowment award honors those professors or instructors that are providing cutting edge research and/or student instruction in a beef industry related area. For 2020, the Foundation awarded this $4,000 grant to Mark Goes.

Mark is Professor of Agriculture Business & Management Technology at the Southeast Community College (SECC) in Beatrice. He has been an instructor at SECC for 26 years developing the college’s cow/calf herd which allows him to teach true “hands on” methods in ultrasound, advanced beef, applied animal reproduction and introduction to meats. Mark was instrumental in developing the colleges agriculture laboratory and he is a tireless advocate for agriculture, agriculture education and his students at SECC.

The Friend of the Foundation award is presented annually to a person and/or business that has shared endless amounts of time, talent and/or treasure with the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation.

The 2020 recipients are Bill and Barb Rishel. Bill and Barb have spent their lifetime committed to the efforts of improving the beef cattle industry. Their passion has been beef cattle genetics and Rishel Angus genetics have played a dominate role in beef industry worldwide. The Rishels have also has devoted many years to representing the industry with Bill serving on the American Angus Association Board of Directors, Certified Angus Board of Directors, Cattlemen’s Beef Board, and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Board of Directors. Bill was a member of the Nebraska Cattlemen Research and Education Foundation Board of Directors form 1996-2007 and president from 2000-01. In 2010, the Nebraska beef industry was privileged to have Bill serve as president of the Nebraska Cattlemen. Bill and Barb have also been recognized for their work and leadership in not only state but national levels as well. They received the Certified Angus Beef Seedstock Commitment to Excellence Award, Beef improvement Federation Seedstock Producer of the Year, Honorary Angus Foundation Inductee, Angus Heritage Foundation Inductee, Nebraska Angus Association Producer of the Year, Record Stockman U.S. Livestock Industry Leader of the Year, and Distinguished Alumni-Department of Animal Science at Penn State University.