Nebraska Cattlemen Recognizes the 2018 Graduating YCC Class

The overall goal of the Young Cattlemen’s Conference is to expose young and emerging leaders to a variety of areas of the beef industry and provide them with necessary leadership tools. The YCC program gives members the opportunity to tour multiple Nebraska-based agriculture production facilities, visit with industry leaders and learn to navigate state agencies and Nebraska Cattlemen policy and board policies.
Each class must complete a project by the end of their 2-year duration. The 2018 class chose to donate a steer to the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Retail Value Steer Challenge as well as help promote the contest.
2018 Graduating YCC Class includes:
- Annie Doerr, Brunswick
- Trey Duensing, Byron
- Spencer Eisenmenger, Humphrey
- Beau Klug, Columbus
- Jaslyn Livingston, Broadwater
- Brandon Nuttelman, Amherst
- Bill Pohlmeier, Edgar
- Braden Rieker, Eustis
- Robert Star, North Platte