Nebraska Cattlemen Recognizes the 2018 Graduating YCC Class

(December 10, 2019) – The YCC Class of 2018 was recognized during Nebraska Cattlemen Annual Convention after completing their two-year program. Throughout their term the class challenged themselves to learn more about Nebraska Cattlemen policy and discovering how they can become more involved within the Nebraska Cattlemen organization.

The overall goal of the Young Cattlemen’s Conference is to expose young and emerging leaders to a variety of areas of the beef industry and provide them with necessary leadership tools. The YCC program gives members the opportunity to tour multiple Nebraska-based agriculture production facilities, visit with industry leaders and learn to navigate state agencies and Nebraska Cattlemen policy and board policies.

Each class must complete a project by the end of their 2-year duration. The 2018 class chose to donate a steer to the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Retail Value Steer Challenge as well as help promote the contest.

2018 Graduating YCC Class includes: