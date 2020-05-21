Nebraska Cattlemen to Host Midyear Committee Webinars June 9th & 10th

(May 21, 2020) – Nebraska Cattlemen will be hosting Midyear Committee meetings via zoom June 9th and 10th. These meetings are open to all current Nebraska Cattlemen members and registration is required. Each meeting will be two hours in length beginning the morning of Tuesday, June 9th.

Brand and Property Rights kicks off the webinar sessions on June 9th at 10:00am cdt. Senator Steve Halloran will discuss where Brand Legislation goes from here. Nebraska Brand Committee Executive Director John Widdowson and Chair Adam Sawyer will follow-up with an update from NBC.

Taxation will be right after the lunch hour starting at 1:00pm cdt on Tuesday broadly discussing Nebraska’s 2020 Legislative session, COVID-19 implications, and a property tax relief outlook.

They will end the day on Tuesday with the Marketing and Commerce Committee webinar starting at 3:30pm cdt. A few highlights will be an update on the current packer investigation, LRP modifications, LMR renewals, Senator Grassley’s proposed mandate requiring 50% negotiated trade and more!

Wednesday begins with the Education committee webinar at 10:00am cdt hearing from Post-Secondary institutions and Nebraska FFA.

After Lunch on Wednesday starting at 1:00pm cdt the Animal Health and Nutrition meeting will discuss secure beef supply and traceability.

They will wrap up committee webinars at 3:30pm cdt with Natural Resources and Environment committee. Participants will hear from Scott Yager, NCBA Chief Environmental Council and Government Affairs on federal environmental issues, Dirac Twidwell, UNL Associate Professor will give an update on cedar tree efforts and the meeting will end with Cay Ewoldt, NDEE talking carcass disposal during depopulation scenarios.

“We are experiencing a time of challenge and change. It is unfortunate that we do not get the opportunity to meet with our members in person for 2020 Midyear; however, we hope to have success with the webinars. There is a lot to discuss and I look forward to you joining us June 9th and 10th via zoom.” Nebraska Cattlemen President, Ken Herz