Nebraska Cattlemen to host stress webinar

Nebraska Cattlemen along with the University of Nebraska – Lincoln Extension will be hosting a free Stress Webinar on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 12:00 Noon, CDT sponsored by Allflex Livestock Intelligence.

Everyone is welcome to join by going to: zoom.us/j/283190186. This webinar is free and open to everyone, no preregistration required.

Stress has become a fact of life for farm families. Many are facing financial problems, marketing uncertainties, farm transfer issues, weather, production challenges and more. Susan Harris, Assistant Extension Educator at West Central Research & Extension Center, will be covering the following topics during this webinar:

Recognizing symptoms of stress in ourselves and others

Understanding how chronic stress affects us and learning

coping strategies

Sleep Deprivation

How to talk to someone experiencing chronic stress

How to approach a conversation if you feel someone is

considering suicide

Where to turn for help

About the presenter:

Susan Harris serves Nebraska as the Rural Health, Wellness, and Safety Educator for Nebraska Extension. Her education includes a bachelor’s degree in Family and Consumer Sciences in Business, as well as a master’s degree in Health and Human Performance – Gerontology. She has a 14-year history of education, liaison, and administrative work in health, wellness, and safety. She is certified in Mental Health First Aid, Psychological First Aid, QPR, and the Michigan State University training program for Communicating with Farmers Under Stress, providing workshops across the state. Susan also serves as staff member for AgrAbility, a partnership organization between UNL and Easterseals Nebraska, which provides information to producers and their families on assistive technology and site modifications that enable people with disabilities to remain involved in production agriculture.