Nebraska Cattlemen Webinar Series

STRESS WEBINAR

Now available to view on the NC website.

Stress has become a fact of life for farm families. Many are facing financial problems, marketing uncertainties, farm transfer issues, weather, production challenges and more.

Click here to access the PowerPoint presentation.

This webinar will help producers

· Recognize symptoms of stress in ourselves and others

· Understand how chronic stress affects us and learning coping strategies

· Learn to talk to someone experiencing chronic stress

· Learn to approach a conversation if you feel someone is considering suicide

· Know where to turn for help