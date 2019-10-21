Nebraska Cattlemen welcomes Kohls, Goes to staff

The Nebraska Cattlemen association is pleased to announce the selection of Ashley Kohls as the association’s Director of Government Affairs. Previously, Ashley served for five years as the Executive Director of the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association. She is a graduate of South Dakota State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science and Microbiology.





“I am thrilled to share the policy and regulatory experience I gained in Minnesota with the members of the Nebraska Cattlemen Association.” said Kohls “I look forward to working with members to accomplish the goals of the association on a local, state and national level.”

“Ashley was selected from a very talented pool of applicants. With Ashley having excelled in her previous tenure serving Minnesota beef producers as their executive director, she brings her talent and experience to the Nebraska Cattlemen membership. She is well respected within regional and national policy circles and is an outstanding addition to the Nebraska Cattlemen family,” confirms Executive Vice President, Pete McClymont Kohls has many years of experience in sectors relevant to the Nebraska beef industry including nutrition, reproduction and animal health; as well as an extensive food safety and quality assurance background. Kohls will begin her duties on Monday, November 18 . Additionally, Nebraska Cattlemen is equally pleased to announce the selection of Patty Goes as an administrative assistant to work with the executive vice president and other staff colleagues in supporting the mission of the members of Nebraska Cattlemen.