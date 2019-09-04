Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Excels With Stock Dog Club

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-405437 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Clay Patton | September 4, 2019
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture as Curtis is well known for being a, “Small Campus With A Big Impact.” One way NCTA connects and helps students grow is through academic teams like Livestock judging, rodeo, ranch horse, and shooting sports. Still one of the fastest growing and most popular teams on campus is the Stock Dog club. Leighlynn Obermiller is an NCTA alumni and stock dog club member. While competing at the 150th State Fair Obermiller detailed how the Stock Dog Club helped her inside and outside the classroom. Obermiller has also carried lessons learned to the job place working as a rural vet tech in Central Nebraska.

Follow along and learn more about NCTA and the Stock Dog Club:

