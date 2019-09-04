Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Excels With Stock Dog Club

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture as Curtis is well known for being a, “Small Campus With A Big Impact.” One way NCTA connects and helps students grow is through academic teams like Livestock judging, rodeo, ranch horse, and shooting sports. Still one of the fastest growing and most popular teams on campus is the Stock Dog club. Leighlynn Obermiller is an NCTA alumni and stock dog club member. While competing at the 150th State Fair Obermiller detailed how the Stock Dog Club helped her inside and outside the classroom. Obermiller has also carried lessons learned to the job place working as a rural vet tech in Central Nebraska.

