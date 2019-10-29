Nebraska Corn Board Hosts Trade Team from Taiwan – Agriculture News From the Rural Radio Network

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-417075 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY RRN Staff | October 29, 2019
Good Tuesday Morning! Snow has fallen across much of Nebraska, halting harvest progress for some farmers.

Check out this tweet from Andy Jobman near Gothenburg, Nebraska.

 

Rural Radio Network’s Bryce Doeschot has this morning’s video agriculture news update.

 

Stories:

Nebraska Corn Board Hosts Trade Team from Taiwan

“We know we produce quality ag products in Nebraska,” said Dan Nerud, president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and farmer from Dorchester. “We can grow and produce all of the quality products in the world, but if we don’t have anyone to buy our commodities, it doesn’t matter. 

Dep. Sec. Censky Leads Trade Mission to West Africa

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky is currently leading a trade mission to West Africa. The Deputy Secretary is joined by Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman.

NCBA Applauds Introduction of Real MEAT Act of 2019

“Consumers should be able to rely on the information on food labels they see on the shelves to be truthful and not deceptive,” Rep. Marshall said

VIDEO: Agriculture News From the Rural Radio Network

