Nebraska Corn Board Seeks Candidates for Vacancies

Nebraska’s corn checkoff program is seeking candidates to petition for three members’ districts of the Nebraska Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board. The open positions represent Districts 2, 3 and the board’s at large director.

District 2 – Includes the counties of Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Webster, Nuckolls and Thayer (Note: John Greer, the current District 2 director, has indicated he will pursue reappointment).

District 3 – Includes the counties of Merrick, Polk, Hamilton and York (Note: Brandon Hunnicutt, the current District 3 director, has indicated he will pursue reappointment).

At large – The at large director represents all counties in Nebraska (Note: Jay Reiners, the current at large director, has indicated he will pursue reappointment).

Appointments to the board for Districts 2 and 3 are made by the Governor of Nebraska. The at large director appointment is made by the board. Any candidate seeking appointment may place his or her name on the candidacy list by filing a petition with the Nebraska Corn Board. Qualified candidates include those individuals who are citizens of Nebraska, are at least 21 years old, have been actively engaged in growing corn in Nebraska for a period of five years and derive a substantial portion of their income from growing corn. Board members who currently represent these districts are also eligible to re-petition.

Petitions may be obtained by writing the Nebraska Corn Board (P.O. Box 95107, Lincoln, NE 68509-5107), by calling 800-632-6761 or emailing nikki.bentzinger@nebraska.gov. A candidacy petition must carry the signatures of at least 50 corn producers from that district. All petitions must be received by the Nebraska Corn Board no later than 5:00 p.m. central time on Friday, May 15, 2020. Faxed copies do not qualify.