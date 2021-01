The Nebraska Corn Board will hold its next meeting Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Holiday Inn Hotel & Convention Center, located at 110 Second Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The Board will address regular board business. The meeting is open to the public and will provide an opportunity for public discussion.

A copy of the agenda is available by writing to the Nebraska Corn Board, PO Box 95107, Lincoln, NE 68509, sending an email to nikki.bentzinger@nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-2676.