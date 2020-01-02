Nebraska Corn Growers Association Accepting ﻿Applications for FLAGship Program

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is now accepting applications for the fifth class of the Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship (FLAGship) Program. The FLAGship Program is a scholarship program intended for future agricultural leaders in Nebraska. The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) will award up to 5 $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors or college freshman who are continuing their education in the state of Nebraska. Three of the scholarships are set aside strictly for those students pursuing a degree directly related to agriculture. Two of the scholarships are open to non-agricultural degree seeking students.

“Each time we look over applications for this program, the quality of applicants seems to get better and better,” said Andy Jobman, Vice President of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and Chairman of the Grower Services Committee. “We know with the quality of applications we have been receiving, that the future of our industry is in great hands.”

To be eligible for this scholarship students must be a member of NeCGA or the son/daughter of an NeCGA member. The application for the FLAGship Program must include one letter of recommendation, a current resume (not to exceed one page), as well as proof that the student is continuing their education in state. Applicants are also asked to explain how they will advocate for agriculture in their future career as well as what issues they feel the ag industry is currently facing.