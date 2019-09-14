Nebraska Corn Internships Announced

Over the last several years, Nebraska Corn has provided real-world experiences and opportunities for college interns. These students work directly with Nebraska Corn cooperating organizations including the U.S. Grains Council, the U.S. Meat Export Federation and the National Corn Growers Association.

Each year, Nebraska Corn offers several internship opportunities. Six of the internships are located outside of the state and the other two are located in the offices of the Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, both in Lincoln, Nebraska. All eight opportunities are paid internship experiences. Applications for these internships are now available at www.nebraskacorn.gov! Descriptions and applications deadlines can be found below.

2020-2021 Internship Opportunities

Communications and Outreach Internship

Host: Nebraska Corn Growers Association

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Duration: May 2020 – May 2021

Application Due Date: Nov. 1, 2019

**New Option for 2020**

International Relations Internship (Deadline quickly approaching!)

Host: U.S. Grains Council

Location: Washington, D.C.

Duration: Jan. 2020 – May 2020 (with option to continue for a full year)

Application Due Date: Oct. 4, 2019

Communications and Market Development Internship (Deadline quickly approaching!)

Host: Nebraska Corn Board

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Duration: September 2019 – May 2020

Application Due Date: Sept. 20, 2019

Communications and Market Development Internship

Host: Nebraska Corn Board

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Duration: May 2020 – May 2021

Application Due Date: Nov. 1, 2019

Marketing and Communications Internship

Host: National Corn Growers Association

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Duration: Summer 2020

Application Due Date: Nov. 1, 2019

Public Policy Internship

Host: National Corn Growers Association

Location: Washington, D.C.

Duration: Summer 2020

Application Due Date: Nov. 1, 2019

Promotion and International Relations Internship

Host: U.S. Meat Export Federation

Location: Denver, Colorado

Duration: Summer 2020

Application Due Date: Nov. 1, 2019

International Relations Internship

Host: U.S. Grains Council

Location: Washington, D.C.

Duration: Summer 2020

Application Due Date: Nov. 1, 2019

International Agricultural Relations Internship

Host: U.S. Grains Council

Location: Panama City, Panama

Duration: Summer 2020

Application Due Date: Nov. 1, 2019