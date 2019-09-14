class="post-template-default single single-post postid-407827 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Corn Internships Announced

Nebraska Corn Internships Announced

BY (Press Release) | September 14, 2019
Nebraska Corn Internships Announced
Nebraska Corn 2019 Interns... from left to right: Cheyenne Gerlach (from DeWitt), Morgan Leefers (from Otoe), Amanda Kowalewski (from Gothenburg), Alyssa Jones (from Elkhorn), Emily Keiser (from Gothenburg), Isabelle Stewart (from Columbus) and Sierra Richey (from Juniata).

Over the last several years, Nebraska Corn has provided real-world experiences and opportunities for college interns. These students work directly with Nebraska Corn cooperating organizations including the U.S. Grains Council, the U.S. Meat Export Federation and the National Corn Growers Association.

Each year, Nebraska Corn offers several internship opportunities. Six of the internships are located outside of the state and the other two are located in the offices of the Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, both in Lincoln, Nebraska. All eight opportunities are paid internship experiences. Applications for these internships are now available at www.nebraskacorn.gov! Descriptions and applications deadlines can be found below.

2020-2021 Internship Opportunities

Communications and Outreach Internship
Host: Nebraska Corn Growers Association
Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
Duration: May 2020 – May 2021
Application Due Date: Nov. 1, 2019

**New Option for 2020**
International Relations Internship (Deadline quickly approaching!)
Host: U.S. Grains Council
Location: Washington, D.C.
Duration: Jan. 2020 – May 2020 (with option to continue for a full year)
Application Due Date: Oct. 4, 2019

Communications and Market Development Internship (Deadline quickly approaching!)
Host: Nebraska Corn Board
Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
Duration: September 2019 – May 2020
Application Due Date: Sept. 20, 2019

Communications and Market Development Internship
Host: Nebraska Corn Board
Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
Duration: May 2020 – May 2021
Application Due Date: Nov. 1, 2019

Marketing and Communications Internship
Host: National Corn Growers Association
Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Duration: Summer 2020
Application Due Date: Nov. 1, 2019

Public Policy Internship
Host: National Corn Growers Association
Location: Washington, D.C.
Duration: Summer 2020
Application Due Date: Nov. 1, 2019

Promotion and International Relations Internship
Host: U.S. Meat Export Federation
Location: Denver, Colorado
Duration: Summer 2020
Application Due Date: Nov. 1, 2019

International Relations Internship
Host: U.S. Grains Council
Location: Washington, D.C.
Duration: Summer 2020
Application Due Date: Nov. 1, 2019

International Agricultural Relations Internship
Host: U.S. Grains Council
Location: Panama City, Panama
Duration: Summer 2020
Application Due Date: Nov. 1, 2019

 

 

Comments