Nebraska Corn thanks Lynn Chrisp for service to America’s corn industry

LINCOLN, Neb. – After several years, Lynn Chrisp is concluding his service with the National Corn Growers Association’s (NCGA) Corn Board. As NCGA begins its new fiscal year on Oct. 1, Chrisp transitioned out of his role as the chairman of the board. He served on NCGA’s Corn Board for nine years and held the positions of first vice president and president before becoming chairman. In total, Chrisp has been involved in leadership roles with NCGA for 25 years. The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) and the Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) thank Lynn for his dedication to our state’s corn farmers.

“It’s hard to describe the impact Lynn Chrisp has had on our nation’s corn industry,” said Dan Nerud, president of NeCGA and farmer from Dorchester. “He has always been someone I’ve looked up to in my own life. He’s the kind of leader who is truly serving for the betterment of the industry. He’s one-of-a-kind, and I look forward to working with him down the road.”

In total, Chrisp has spent over 30 years serving corn farmers through state and national leadership roles. At the national level, he has served on numerous NCGA action teams over the years and has worked on several issues impacting corn farmers, such as global agricultural trade, production, stewardship, biotechnology and ethanol. His most recent work focused on ethanol’s role as a low carbon, high octane fuel, in which a bill was recently introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives.

On the local level, Chrisp became a member of NeCGA in 1988. He previously served as chairman of NeCGA’s government relations committee with oversight for state and national issues. He also was involved in the planning and implementation of NeCGA’s leadership program to Washington, D.C. Chrisp was instrumental in leveraging the strengths of NCB and NeCGA to implement a more unified brand under Nebraska Corn.

“Lynn has been a staple in the corn world for a long time,” said David Bruntz, chairman of NCB and farmer from Friend. “Even though Lynn is concluding his time on NCGA’s Corn Board, I expect and hope that he continues to be involved as an active leader in our corn industry. He has a proven track record of success, and our state’s farmers have benefitted from his service.”

Chrisp farms near Hastings with his wife, Michelle. He will continue to serve farmers at the local level with NeCGA, and he also will work with NCGA through its foundation. Away from corn grower activities, Chrisp has served as member and chairman of Nebraska’s Southern Public Power District’s board of directors.