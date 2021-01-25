Nebraska Corn to host virtual February Forum Series

Farmers, ranchers and agricultural industry representatives across the state are invited to the first February Forum Series, offered virtually by the Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA). These hour-long Zoom webinars will take place each Thursday throughout the month and will begin at noon central time. Each session will offer unique content relevant to the state’s corn industry.

“We’re in the midst of a season that would typically be jam-packed with a variety of winter meetings for farmers and ranchers,” said David Bruntz, chairman of NCB and farmer from Friend. “We’re excited about these February Forum webinars because they’re a good way for people to easily learn about relevant topics important to them from the comfort of their own homes.”

In each webinar event, guest speakers from national associations and agricultural trade organizations will provide updates on several topics, including international trade (Feb. 4), biofuels (Feb. 11) agricultural policy (Feb. 18) and carbon markets (Feb. 25). Presenting organizations include U.S. Grains Council, U.S. Meat Export Federation, National Corn Growers Association and Renewable Fuels Association.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of questions relating to how the new Biden Administration will impact agriculture,” said Andy Jobman, president of NeCGA and farmer from Gothenburg. “Nebraska Corn’s webinar series will be an ideal time to listen to experts in a variety of sectors lay out what they know so far and identify how agriculture can work together to achieve common goals. If you wanted to log in and listen, please do, but we also encourage active participation, and there will be time for questions at the end of each session.”

The virtual series is free of charge to attend, but people must register in advance to obtain the Zoom login information. To register, visit NebraskaCorn.org and click on the “February Forum Series” banner at the top of the page.