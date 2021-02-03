Nebraska Cover Crop and Soil Health Conference set for February 11

The Nebraska Cover Crop and Soil Health Conference is set to take place Thursday, February 11, 2021. The conference will be webcasted from the University of Nebraska Eastern Research and Extension Center (ENREC) near Mead, and other locations. The conference is available online or in-person.

Date: Thursday, February 11 (1.00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.) In-person check in at 12:30 p.m.

In-person attendance is not available at ENREC due to Covid-19 restrictions. There is no fee to attend and pre-registration is required due to capacity limitations. Registrants can take part online or attend at the following locations with limited seating.:

Beatrice, Southeast Community College (Academic Excellence Building), 4771 W. Scott Rd, Beatrice NE – Limit 30

Central City, Merrick Co. Fairgrounds, Central City, NE – Limit 50

Hastings, Adams Co. Fairgrounds, 947 S Baltimore Ave, Hastings, NE – Limit 100

Holdrege, Phelps Co. Fairgrounds, 1308 Second Street, Holdrege, NE – Limit 50

North Platte, University of Nebraska West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W State Fair Road, North Platte, NE – Limit 28

Syracuse, Kimmel Ag Expo, 198 Plum St., Syracuse, NE – Limit 50

York, York County Fairgrounds – 4-H Bldg., York, NE – Limit 25

Registration and other details: https://enrec.unl.edu/nebraska-cover-crop-conference/

There are many benefits to utilizing cover crops, such as improved soil health and reduced erosion. It’s the details of how and what to do that can present challenges. The conference will provide information to growers who are just getting started with cover crops and to those who are already making cover crops part of their operation.

Topics and presenters include:

Soil Sensing and Soil Health – Kristen Veum, Research Soil Scientist at USDA-ARS Cropping Systems and Water Quality Research Unit, University of Missouri-Columbia

– Kristen Veum, Research Soil Scientist at USDA-ARS Cropping Systems and Water Quality Research Unit, University of Missouri-Columbia Optimizing Your Cover Crop ROI – Rebecca Clay, Strategic Initiatives Agronomy Coordinator at Practical Farmers of Iowa

– Rebecca Clay, Strategic Initiatives Agronomy Coordinator at Practical Farmers of Iowa Using Aerial Imagery to Determine Cover Crop Impacts on Cash Crop Growth and Development – Dr. Andrea Basche, Assistant Professor, Agronomy & Horticulture University of Nebraska-Lincoln

– Dr. Andrea Basche, Assistant Professor, Agronomy & Horticulture University of Nebraska-Lincoln Experiences and Economics Using Cereal Rye as a Cover Crop – Chad Bell, farmer

– Chad Bell, farmer Pathway toward a Healthy and Resilient Soil to Achieve Optimum Productivity and Environmental Quality: Cover Crops are Key! – Jerry Hatfield, Retired Director, National Laboratory for Agriculture and the Environment

– Jerry Hatfield, Retired Director, National Laboratory for Agriculture and the Environment On-Farm Research of Incorporating Cover Crop into a 3 Crop Dryland Rotation – Ken Herz, Owner/Operator of Herz Land and Cattle

Ken Herz, Owner/Operator of Herz Land and Cattle Cover Crop Panel – discussion with growers, landowners, and consultants

In-person meetings will only be held if local and UNL directed health measures allow and if road conditions are suitable for travel. If a site is cancelled, registrants will be notified via email, phone, or text message.

Facial coverings/masks guidelines may vary based on local directed health measures. For information about the COVID related health measures that will be in place at the meeting of your choosing, please contact the local site host. Contact information for each site host can be found at the web page above.

CCA credits are applied for and pending. This conference is sponsored by Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Soybean Board.

For more information contact: Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu or 1-402-367-7410