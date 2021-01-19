Nebraska direct-to-consumer beef business battles processing shortage

A direct-to-consumer beef business in Nebraska has experienced extended challenges from the shortage of processing appointments as a result of the pandemic.

Hannah Esch, founder of Oak Barn Beef, said her business hasn’t been able to process the amount of beef she would in a typical year because local processors are backed up for months.

“Prior to covid, I could call my old locker about two weeks ahead of time and get butcher appointments,” said Esch. “Now, all of our butcher appointments for 2021 are booked already.”

Esch said out of caution, she scheduled a few appointments every month for 2021 to ensure a constant supply of Oak Barn Beef throughout the year.

