Nebraska direct-to-consumer beef business prepares for holiday season after meat shortage

The founder of a Nebraska direct-to-consumer beef business is preparing her beef deliveries for the holiday season after experiencing supply shortages earlier this year.

Hannah Esch, the founder of Oak Barn Beef and a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, said up until last month, the freezers of Oak Barn Beef were significantly depleted. After a much-needed restock in November, Esch said her business is ready for the holiday season.

“There’s been a lot of orders that came through, especially on Small Business Saturday,” said Esch. “[I’m] just very thankful for that support.”

Esch added that this week, she’ll be shipping about 90 beef boxes out to customers across the country, which will be one of her biggest shipping days to date.

