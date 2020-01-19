Nebraska dog wins runner-up in Farm Bureau contest

Austin, Texas – A dog from Nebraska was selected as a runner-up in the 2020 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest.

Josie, a Border Collie/ Australian Shepherd, is owned by Farm Bureau member David Schuler of Bridgeport, Nebraska.

“Like many farm and ranch dogs across the country, Josie plays the role of a family member, valued employee and best friend to our ranch family,” Schuler said.

“She should be proud to be in such well deserved elite company, but I am sure she’ll brush off this recognition and be most anxious to get back ou there and find some cows to herd!”

The winner of the contest was Flint, an Australian shepherd owned by Utah Farm Bureau members Rhett and Beth Crandall.

The American Farm Bureau Federation, with support from Nestlé Purina, recognized Flint, four runners-up and a People’s Choice Pup at AFBF’s 101st Annual Convention.

“It is great to see interest in this award grow in just a few years to become a great point of connection with the public,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “We celebrate the important role dogs play on farms and ranches. Their stories inspire people on and off the farm, providing a glimpse into farm life for some. Farm dogs are loyal work partners that enhance the lives of farm families.”

The contest celebrates farm dogs that work alongside farmers and ranchers to produce nutritious food for families and their pets across America.

Purina donated prizes for the contest again this year. This included $5,000 in prize money, a trophy plate, a year’s worth of Purina dog food and other Purina products for Flint.

The four runners-up in the contest will each receive $1,000 in prize money, a trophy plate and Purina products.

A panel of judges with expertise in the pet care industry, veterinary medicine and communications reviewed 80 nominations to select the Farm Dog of the Year.

Dogs were judged based on their helpfulness to the farmer and his/her family, playfulness and their role in making life better on and off the farm. Farm Bureau members submitted written responses to questions, photos and video clips to nominate their dogs for Farm Dog of the Year.