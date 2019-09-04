Nebraska Ethanol Board board meeting Sept. 13

The Nebraska Ethanol Board will hold a board meeting in Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be at Cornhusker Marriott (333 S 13th St.) in the Hawthorne Room. Visit here for the agenda. This agenda contains all items to come before the Board except those items of an emergency nature.

Then, on Sept. 19, safety professionals from across the state will gather in Kearney, Nebraska, for the 15th annual Environment, Health and Safety Summit. The daylong summit presented by the Nebraska Ethanol Board will feature speakers from agencies and organizations across the region, including the Nebraska Department of Environment & Energy, Flint Hills Resources safety department, Trinity Consultants covering OSHA and risk management plans, NAQS Environmental Experts, and Olsson.

For full details, visit the registration page. Registration is due by Sept. 11. The event is open to professionals who work in environmental compliance, worker safety, and processing and manufacturing. College students are invited to attend and may qualify for a scholarship to waive the $50 registration fee.

“This is a great opportunity to network and learn about the latest regulations and compliance changes, especially as ethanol plants implement new technology and expand operations,” said Roger Berry, Nebraska Ethanol Board administrator. “We are proud that the summit is attracting companies both directly and indirectly related to the ethanol industry, including organizations that focus on air quality and environmental compliance.”