Nebraska Extension Offering Land Application Training in January and February

The Animal Manure Management team is busy preparing for the annual Land Application Training days that are scheduled across the state January 27 through February 7, 2020. This year, interactive experiences using real-life scenarios will guide the selection of preferred manure application sites based upon agronomic and soil health benefits, cost of transportation, water quality protection, and minimizing neighbor odor exposure. Participants will combine their experience with a few management principles for finding preferred fields. I’m pretty excited to hear what folks think of the new activity.

Livestock producers with livestock waste control facility permits received or renewed since April 1998 must be certified, and farms must complete an approved training every five years. Participants who attend the day-long (9 am – 3:30 pm) event will receive NDEE Initial Land Application Training Certification. In many locations, Recertification will be held during the last two and a half hours of the day-long land application training. Other locations are holding the Recertification training as a separate event. Farm personnel responsible for land application of manure are encouraged to attend for either training. Discounts for multiple employee attendance are available.

What will you learn?

Initial training will discuss basic manure topics like sampling, record keeping, and manure value for crop production. The recertification portion of the workshops will consist of a two-and-a-half-hour program including updates on regulations and a real-life scenario to determine the best location for land application based on manure’s fertilizer value, transportation costs, weather forecasts as they relate to odor risk, as well as water quality concerns and soil health benefits. Any farm staff responsible for implementing the farm’s nutrient plan are encouraged to attend.

What will it cost?

Pre-registration is required for all workshops. The initial training workshop cost is $75 per operation (includes one representative) plus $25 for each additional participant from the same operation.

For those who want to recertify, the cost is $50 per operation (includes one representative) plus $25 for each additional participant from the same operation.

Where and when can you attend?

Initial Training Recertification Training Location January 28 at 9:00 am January 28 at 1:00 pm 148 W 4th Street (Brown County Courthouse DMV room) – Ainsworth January 29 at 9:00 am January 29 at 4:00 pm 1002 Plum Creek Parkway (Extension Office) – Lexington January 30 at 9:00 am January 29 at 6:30 pm 200 S. Lincoln St. (Extension Office) – West Point January 30 at 9:00 am January 30 at 1:00 pm 1043 G Street (Geneva Public Library) – Geneva January 31 at 9:00 am January 31 at 1:00 pm 209 N Pine Street (Plainview Public Library) – Plainview February 3 at 9:00 am Mountain February 3 at 1:00 pm Mountain 428 N Main St (Prairie Winds Community Center) – Bridgeport February 5 at 9:00 am February 5 at 1:00 pm 801 S Street – East Hwy 11 (Extension Office) – Ord February 7 at 9:00 am February 6 at 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm Feb 6 – 210 E 23rd Street (Pinnacle Bank) – Columbus

Feb 7 – 2715 13th Street (Extension Office) – Columbus February 7 at 9:00 am February 7 at 1:00 pm 1412 W. 5th Street (Community Building @ Fairgrounds) – McCook

Seating is limited at all locations, so please pre-register at least eight business days in advance of the workshop you’re planning to attend by using the online form or by using the form in the program brochure.

The workshops are sponsored by the Nebraska Extension Animal Manure Management Team, which is dedicated to helping livestock and crop producers better utilize manure resources for agronomic and environmental benefits.

For additional information on the workshops and other resources for managing manure nutrients, visit http://manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at 402-584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu.