Nebraska Extension to host course on record-keeping

A Nebraska Extension course designed to help farmers and ranchers improve their decision-making through a better understanding of their current financial position will begin Aug. 1.

Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options is a four-part record-keeping course that teaches producers how big decisions like large purchases, new leases or changes in production will affect their bottom line.

Participants will work through the financial statements of a case study farm, while watching pre-recorded videos, completing assignments and participating in video chats. Upon completion of this program, participants will have a better understanding of how financial records can be used to make decisions and confidently discuss their financial position with their family, business partners and lenders.

Sessions will be held online, from 9 a.m. to noon (central), on Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22.

Participants should have a good internet connection and plan to attend each of the four workshop dates.

The course fee is $20 per person and class size is limited to 20 people. Registration is at https://wia.unl.edu/know.