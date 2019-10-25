Nebraska Extension workshop deals with managing risk in cattle industry

Nebraska Extension will be hosting risk management workshops for cattle producers in the Panhandle and Central Nebraska this month and next.

The year has seen everything challenge producers from the weather to price and trade. The workshops will look at how producers can better manage risk in their operations.

“How do we manage risk with prices related to livestock we raise in addition to how do we manage risk with forage as well as grazing land production,” said Jim Jansen ag economist with UNL.

Jansen added there are different tools for a producer to look at and use, such as annual forage insurance or pasture range and forage insurance.

The workshops will also look at current events going on, which are impacting the cattle industry and how producers can handle those risks.

“When we talk about controlling risk. We might be talking about input risk, which for the ranching area of the state, I’m talking about forages, during the growing season out on the pasture or hay,” he said.

Specific marketing tools covered during the workshop include futures and options as well as Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) Insurance. Programs to guard against weather-related losses for grazing land and annual forages include Pasture, Range, and Forage (PRF) Insurance, Annual Forage Insurance, and FSA disaster programs.

The workshops are free and will be held Nov. 5, in Chadron, Nov. 6, in Sidney, Nov. 7 in Arthur, Dec. 4 in Columbus, and Dec. 9 in Broken Bow.

Workshops will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at all locations except Columbus, which will be from noon to 3 p.m.

A meal will be provided, but registration is required three days prior to the start of the workshop to ensure an accurate meal count.

To pre-register visit go.unl.edu/cattlerisk.